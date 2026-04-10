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Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton

Brooklyn Nets • #33 PF

Nic Claxton DTD For April 10 Against Bucks Due To Hand Injury

Nic Claxton (Hand) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Bucks are favored by 9.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Claxton posted 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 141-107 loss to the Hawks. Claxton paces his team in both rebounds (6.9 per game) and assists (3.7), and averages 11.7 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nicolas Claxton

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