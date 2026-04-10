Nic Claxton DTD For April 10 Against Bucks Due To Hand Injury

In his last game on April 3, Claxton posted 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 141-107 loss to the Hawks. Claxton paces his team in both rebounds (6.9 per game) and assists (3.7), and averages 11.7 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

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