Neemias Queta Questionable March 29 Against Hornets Due To Thumb Injury
Neemias Queta (Thumb) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Hornets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 27, Queta recorded five points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in a 109-102 win over the Hawks. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.