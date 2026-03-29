Neemias Queta Questionable March 29 Against Hornets Due To Thumb Injury

In his last game on March 27, Queta recorded five points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in a 109-102 win over the Hawks. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

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