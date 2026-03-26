Neemias Queta Questionable March 27 Against Hawks Due To Thumb Injury
Neemias Queta (Thumb) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Friday, March 27. As of Thursday afternoon, the Celtics are favored by 7.5 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 119-109 win over the Thunder on March 25, Queta had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.