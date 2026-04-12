Neemias Queta Out April 12 Against Magic Due To Toe Injury
Neemias Queta (Toe) is out for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Magic are favored by 11.5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 10, Queta posted seven points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. Queta leads his team in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 10.2 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.