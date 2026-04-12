Neemias Queta Out April 12 Against Magic Due To Toe Injury

Last time out on April 10, Queta posted seven points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. Queta leads his team in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 10.2 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

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