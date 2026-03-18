Naz Reid Out March 18 Against Jazz Due To Ankle Injury
Naz Reid (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Jazz on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 12.5 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Reid had 11 points, three rebounds, five assists and four blocks in his most recent game, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.