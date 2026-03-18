Naz Reid Out March 18 Against Jazz Due To Ankle Injury

Reid had 11 points, three rebounds, five assists and four blocks in his most recent game, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

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