Naz Reid DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Injury Management Injury

Last time out on April 8, Reid put up 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in a 132-120 loss to the Magic. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

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