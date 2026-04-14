Naz Reid DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Injury Management Injury
Naz Reid (Injury Management) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Reid put up 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in a 132-120 loss to the Magic. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
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