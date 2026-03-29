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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner Out March 29 Against Clippers Due To Patella Injury

Myles Turner (Patella) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday afternoon, the Clippers are favored by 17 with a total of 220.5.

What It Means

Turner put up 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in his last game, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Myles Turner

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