Myles Turner Out March 29 Against Clippers Due To Patella Injury

Turner put up 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in his last game, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

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