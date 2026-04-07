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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner Out April 7 Against Nets Due To Ankle Injury

Myles Turner (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Nets on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Bucks are favored by 1 with a total of 220.5.

What It Means

Turner had 19 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Myles Turner

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