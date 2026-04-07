Myles Turner Out April 7 Against Nets Due To Ankle Injury

Turner had 19 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

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