Myles Turner Out April 12 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 10, Turner recorded 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and five blocks in a 125-108 win over the Nets. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

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