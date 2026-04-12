Myles Turner Out April 12 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury
Myles Turner (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the 76ers are favored by 14.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 10, Turner recorded 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and five blocks in a 125-108 win over the Nets. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.