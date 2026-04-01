Myles Turner Out April 1 Against Rockets Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 123-99 win over the Mavericks on March 31, Turner tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

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