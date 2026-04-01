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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner Out April 1 Against Rockets Due To Ankle Injury

Myles Turner (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Rockets on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Rockets are favored by 17 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 123-99 win over the Mavericks on March 31, Turner tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Myles Turner

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