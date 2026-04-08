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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner DTD For April 8 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury

Myles Turner (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 18.5 with a total of 221.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Turner put up 19 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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