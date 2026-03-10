Moses Moody DTD For March 10 Against Bulls Due To Wrist Injury
Moses Moody (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 6.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 2, Moody recorded 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 114-101 loss to the Clippers. Moody is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
