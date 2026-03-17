Mitchell Robinson Questionable March 17 Against Pacers Due To Back Injury

Last time out on March 15, Robinson posted four points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 110-107 win over the Warriors. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

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