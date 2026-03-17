Mitchell Robinson Questionable March 17 Against Pacers Due To Back Injury
Mitchell Robinson (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pacers on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Knicks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 15, Robinson posted four points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 110-107 win over the Warriors. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.