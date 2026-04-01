Mitchell Robinson Out April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

Robinson had five points, five rebounds and one steal in his last game, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31. Robinson is averaging 5.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

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