Mitchell Robinson Out April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury
Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Knicks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Robinson had five points, five rebounds and one steal in his last game, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31. Robinson is averaging 5.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.