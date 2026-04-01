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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson Out April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Knicks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Robinson had five points, five rebounds and one steal in his last game, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31. Robinson is averaging 5.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mitchell Robinson

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