Mitchell Robinson DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury
Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Hawks on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Knicks are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 112-106 win over the Celtics on April 9, Robinson tallied seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.