Mitchell Robinson DTD For Game 1 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

In his last action, a 112-106 win over the Celtics on April 9, Robinson tallied seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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