Miles McBride Out April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Pelvis Injury

In his last game on March 31, McBride recorded three points, one rebound, two assists and one block in a 111-94 loss to the Rockets. McBride is averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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