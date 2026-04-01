Miles McBride Out April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Pelvis Injury
Miles McBride (Pelvis) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Knicks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 31, McBride recorded three points, one rebound, two assists and one block in a 111-94 loss to the Rockets. McBride is averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.