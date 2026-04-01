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Miles McBride
New York Knicks

Miles McBride

New York Knicks • #2 PG

Miles McBride Out April 1 Against Grizzlies Due To Pelvis Injury

Miles McBride (Pelvis) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Knicks are favored by 14.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, McBride recorded three points, one rebound, two assists and one block in a 111-94 loss to the Rockets. McBride is averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles McBride

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