Mike Conley Out April 12 Against Pelicans (Rest)

In his last game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Conley put up nine points, one rebound, four assists and one steal. Conley is averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.