Mike Conley Out April 12 Against Pelicans (Rest)
Mike Conley (Rest) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Conley put up nine points, one rebound, four assists and one steal. Conley is averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.