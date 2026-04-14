Mike Conley DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets (Rest)

In his last appearance, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Conley had nine points, one rebound, four assists and one steal. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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