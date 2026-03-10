Michael Porter Jr. DTD For March 10 Against Pistons (Rest)
Michael Porter Jr. (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Pistons are favored by 14.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 7, Porter recorded 30 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in a 107-105 win over the Pistons. Porter is tops on his squad in both points (24.3 per game) and boards (7.2), and averages 3.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
