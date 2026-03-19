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Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers

Maxi Kleber

Los Angeles Lakers • #14 PF

Maxi Kleber DTD For March 19 Against Heat Due To Back Injury

Maxi Kleber (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday morning, the Heat are favored by 2.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

Kleber put up one steal in his most recent action, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8. Kleber is averaging 2.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Maxi Kleber

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