Max Strus Out March 25 Against Heat Due To Injury Management Injury

In his last action, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Strus totaled 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Strus is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

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