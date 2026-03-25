Max Strus Out March 25 Against Heat Due To Injury Management Injury
Max Strus (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 2.5 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Strus totaled 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Strus is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.