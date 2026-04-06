Max Strus Out April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Injury Management Injury

In his last game on April 5, Strus put up four points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Strus is averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

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