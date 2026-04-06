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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus Out April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Injury Management Injury

Max Strus (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Strus put up four points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Strus is averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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