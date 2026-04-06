Max Strus Out April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Injury Management Injury
Max Strus (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 5, Strus put up four points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Strus is averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.