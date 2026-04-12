Matisse Thybulle DTD For April 12 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent game, a 116-97 win over the Clippers on April 10, Thybulle had six points, two rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocks. Thybulle is averaging 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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