Matisse Thybulle DTD For April 12 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury
Matisse Thybulle (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 116-97 win over the Clippers on April 10, Thybulle had six points, two rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocks. Thybulle is averaging 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.