Matas Buzelis DTD For March 12 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury
Matas Buzelis (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Lakers on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 11 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 10, Buzelis recorded 41 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a 130-124 win over the Warriors. Buzelis paces his squad in points per game (15.8), and averages 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
