Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis DTD For March 10 Against Warriors Due To Ankle Injury

Matas Buzelis (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Warriors on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 6.5 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8, Buzelis had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Buzelis is tops on his squad in points per contest (15.4), and averages 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Matas Buzelis

