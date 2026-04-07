FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Marvin Bagley III
Dallas Mavericks

Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks • #35 PF

Marvin Bagley III Questionable April 7 Against Clippers Due To Shoulder Injury

Marvin Bagley III (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Clippers are favored by 11.5 with a total of 237.5.

What It Means

Bagley tallied nine points, four rebounds, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5. Bagley is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marvin Bagley III

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News