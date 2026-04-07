Marvin Bagley III Questionable April 7 Against Clippers Due To Shoulder Injury
Marvin Bagley III (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Clippers are favored by 11.5 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
Bagley tallied nine points, four rebounds, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5. Bagley is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.