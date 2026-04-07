Marvin Bagley III Questionable April 7 Against Clippers Due To Shoulder Injury

Bagley tallied nine points, four rebounds, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5. Bagley is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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