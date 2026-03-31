Marvin Bagley III Out March 31 Against Bucks Due To Shoulder Injury
Marvin Bagley III (Shoulder) is out for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Tuesday, March 31. As of Monday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 1 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 27, Bagley recorded 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Bagley is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.