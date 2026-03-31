Marvin Bagley III Out March 31 Against Bucks Due To Shoulder Injury

In his last game on March 27, Bagley recorded 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Bagley is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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