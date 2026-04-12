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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams Questionable April 12 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury

Mark Williams (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Thunder on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 212.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Williams had seven points, five rebounds and one block. Williams leads his team in rebounding (8.0 per game), and averages 11.7 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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