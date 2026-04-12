Mark Williams Questionable April 12 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury

In his most recent action, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Williams had seven points, five rebounds and one block. Williams leads his team in rebounding (8.0 per game), and averages 11.7 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

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