Marcus Smart Questionable March 23 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury
Marcus Smart (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Lakers are favored by 2.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 21, Smart put up two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in a 105-104 win over the Magic. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.