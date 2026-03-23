Marcus Smart Questionable March 23 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on March 21, Smart put up two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in a 105-104 win over the Magic. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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