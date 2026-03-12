FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart DTD For March 12 Against Bulls Due To Hip Injury

Marcus Smart (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Lakers are favored by 11 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Smart put up eight points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals in a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves. Smart is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Marcus Smart

