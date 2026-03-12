Marcus Smart DTD For March 12 Against Bulls Due To Hip Injury

In his last game on March 10, Smart put up eight points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals in a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves. Smart is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.