Marcus Smart DTD For April 7 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury
Marcus Smart (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday morning, the Thunder are favored by 14.5 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21, Smart totaled two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.