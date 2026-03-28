Marcus Sasser DTD For March 28 Against Timberwolves Due To Hip Injury
Marcus Sasser (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Timberwolves on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 2 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 26, Sasser put up seven points, two rebounds and one assist in a 129-108 win over the Pelicans. Sasser is averaging 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.