Marcus Sasser DTD For March 28 Against Timberwolves Due To Hip Injury

In his last game on March 26, Sasser put up seven points, two rebounds and one assist in a 129-108 win over the Pelicans. Sasser is averaging 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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