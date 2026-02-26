Malik Monk Questionable Feb. 26 Against Mavericks Due To Ankle Injury
Malik Monk (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Mavericks on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Mavericks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Monk had seven points, five rebounds and three assists in his last appearance, a 128-97 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 25. Monk is averaging 12.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.