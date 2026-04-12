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Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings SG

Malik Monk Out April 12 Against Trail Blazers (Personal)

Malik Monk (Personal) is out for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 124-118 win over the Warriors on April 10, Monk tallied 11 points, one rebound and two blocks. Monk is averaging 12.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Malik Monk

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