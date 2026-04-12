Malik Monk Out April 12 Against Trail Blazers (Personal)

In his most recent action, a 124-118 win over the Warriors on April 10, Monk tallied 11 points, one rebound and two blocks. Monk is averaging 12.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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