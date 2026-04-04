Malik Monk DTD For April 5 Against Clippers Due To Shoulder Injury

Monk had 18 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1. Monk is averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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