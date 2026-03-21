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Malevy Leons
Golden State Warriors

Malevy Leons

Golden State Warriors • #33 PF

Malevy Leons Questionable March 21 Against Hawks Due To Wrist Injury

Malevy Leons (Wrist) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 11 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 20, Leons recorded five points, one rebound and one assist in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Leons is averaging 2.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Malevy Leons

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