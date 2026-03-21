Malevy Leons Questionable March 21 Against Hawks Due To Wrist Injury

Last time out on March 20, Leons recorded five points, one rebound and one assist in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Leons is averaging 2.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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