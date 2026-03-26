Malevy Leons Out March 25 Against Nets (Illness)

In his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Hawks on March 21, Leons tallied two points, one rebound, two steals and one block. Leons is averaging 2.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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