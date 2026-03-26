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Malevy Leons
Golden State Warriors

Malevy Leons

Golden State Warriors • #33 PF

Malevy Leons Out March 25 Against Nets (Illness)

Malevy Leons (Illness) is out for the upcoming game against the Nets on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday evening, the Warriors are favored by 12.5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Hawks on March 21, Leons tallied two points, one rebound, two steals and one block. Leons is averaging 2.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Malevy Leons

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