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Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet Out March 25 Against Grizzlies Due To Knee Injury

Luke Kornet (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 16.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Kornet posted five points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block in a 136-111 win over the Heat. Kornet is averaging 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kornet

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