Luke Kornet Out March 25 Against Grizzlies Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 23, Kornet posted five points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block in a 136-111 win over the Heat. Kornet is averaging 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.