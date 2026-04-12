Luke Kornet Out April 12 Against Nuggets Due To Shoulder Injury

Kornet put up two points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last action, a 139-120 win over the Mavericks on April 10. Kornet is averaging 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

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