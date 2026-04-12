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Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet Out April 12 Against Nuggets Due To Shoulder Injury

Luke Kornet (Shoulder) is out for the upcoming game against the Nuggets on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Spurs are favored by 11.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

Kornet put up two points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last action, a 139-120 win over the Mavericks on April 10. Kornet is averaging 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kornet

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