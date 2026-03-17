Luke Kornet DTD For March 17 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury
Luke Kornet (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14, Kornet put up 10 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Kornet is averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.