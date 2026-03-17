Luke Kornet DTD For March 17 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent game, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14, Kornet put up 10 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Kornet is averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

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