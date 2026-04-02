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Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet DTD For April 2 Against Clippers Due To Knee Injury

Luke Kornet (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Spurs are favored by 4.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 30, Kornet posted 10 points, five rebounds and one assist in a 129-114 win over the Bulls. Kornet is averaging 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kornet

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