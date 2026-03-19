Luka Dončić Questionable March 19 Against Heat Due To Hip Injury

Doncic totaled 40 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18. Doncic leads his team in both points (33.0 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

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