FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Dončić Questionable March 19 Against Heat Due To Hip Injury

Luka Doncic (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 5 with a total of 241.5.

What It Means

Doncic totaled 40 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18. Doncic leads his team in both points (33.0 per game) and assists (8.5), and averages 7.9 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles LakersRecent Los Angeles Lakers Player News

View All Los Angeles Lakers Player News