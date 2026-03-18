Luguentz Dort Out March 18 Against Nets (Rest)
Luguentz Dort (Rest) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Nets on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 18.5 with a total of 214.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17, Dort totaled five points and two rebounds. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.