LJ Cryer Out March 16 Against Wizards Due To Hamstring Injury

In his most recent action, a 110-107 loss to the Knicks on March 15, Cryer put up three points and one rebound. Cryer is averaging 7.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.1 steals per game this season.

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