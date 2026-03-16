LJ Cryer Out March 16 Against Wizards Due To Hamstring Injury
LJ Cryer (Hamstring) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Monday, March 16. As of Monday evening, the Warriors are favored by 7.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 110-107 loss to the Knicks on March 15, Cryer put up three points and one rebound. Cryer is averaging 7.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.1 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.