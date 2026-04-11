LJ Cryer Out April 12 Against Clippers Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 9, Cryer put up eight points, one rebound, two assists and one steal in a 119-103 loss to the Lakers. Cryer is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.2 steals per game this season.

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