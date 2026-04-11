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LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors

LJ Cryer

Golden State Warriors • #18 PG

LJ Cryer Out April 12 Against Clippers Due To Ankle Injury

LJ Cryer (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Clippers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Clippers are favored by 9 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 9, Cryer put up eight points, one rebound, two assists and one steal in a 119-103 loss to the Lakers. Cryer is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.2 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
LJ Cryer

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