Lindy Waters III
San Antonio Spurs

Lindy Waters III

San Antonio Spurs • #43 SG

Lindy Waters III Questionable March 10 Against Celtics (Illness)

Lindy Waters III (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Celtics on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 3 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Waters put up three points and two assists in a 145-120 win over the Rockets. Waters is averaging 2.1 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.1 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lindy Waters III

