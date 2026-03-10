Liam McNeeley Out March 10 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury
Liam McNeeley (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Hornets are favored by 3 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Jan. 28, McNeeley recorded one rebound in a 112-97 win over the Grizzlies. McNeeley is averaging 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
