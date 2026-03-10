FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets

Liam McNeeley

Charlotte Hornets • #33 SF

Liam McNeeley Out March 10 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

Liam McNeeley (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Hornets are favored by 3 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his last game on Jan. 28, McNeeley recorded one rebound in a 112-97 win over the Grizzlies. McNeeley is averaging 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Liam McNeeley

