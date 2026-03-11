FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Liam McNeeley
Charlotte Hornets

Liam McNeeley

Charlotte Hornets • #33 SF

Liam McNeeley DTD For March 11 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

Liam McNeeley (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 12.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

Last time out on Jan. 28, McNeeley put up one rebound in a 112-97 win over the Grizzlies. McNeeley is averaging 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Liam McNeeley

