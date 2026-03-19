LeBron James Questionable March 19 Against Heat Due To Foot Injury

James totaled 30 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in his most recent appearance, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18. James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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