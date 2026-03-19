LeBron James Questionable March 19 Against Heat Due To Foot Injury
LeBron James (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 5 with a total of 241.5.
What It Means
James totaled 30 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in his most recent appearance, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18. James is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.