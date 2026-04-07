LeBron James Questionable April 7 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury
LeBron James (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Thunder are favored by 17 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 5, James posted 30 points, nine rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks. James is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.