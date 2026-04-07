LeBron James Questionable April 7 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on April 5, James posted 30 points, nine rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks. James is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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